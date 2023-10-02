Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Performance

Otonomo Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Otonomo Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otonomo Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Otonomo Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.