Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFTA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,727. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFTA. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,413,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,590 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 392,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,429 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 782,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.