Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

