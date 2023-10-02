Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 20,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,759. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

