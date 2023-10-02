NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. 7,024,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

