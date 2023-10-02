Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,677,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 197,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,057. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

