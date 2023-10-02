OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Update

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OptiNose

OptiNose Trading Up 1.6 %

OptiNose stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 242,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.