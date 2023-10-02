Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 142 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.31. 92,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.28 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

