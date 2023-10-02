Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2,115.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,273,000 after buying an additional 1,001,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $34.95 on Monday, reaching $213.15. 1,946,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $210.14 and a one year high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.