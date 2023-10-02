PSI Advisors LLC Sells 47,296 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,296 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 253,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $47.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

