PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after acquiring an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,743,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,429,000 after acquiring an additional 431,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $32.35. 140,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

