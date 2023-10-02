PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $93.10. 1,558,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

