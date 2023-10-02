CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.08. 61,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

