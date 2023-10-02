Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

