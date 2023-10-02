PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBTE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 97,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,143. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.0871 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.