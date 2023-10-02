ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,226. The company has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

