Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 471.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 4,329,973 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

PREF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 50,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,332. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

