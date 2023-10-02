Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.25. The company had a trading volume of 589,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,541. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $216.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

