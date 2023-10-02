Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Raised by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.13. 698,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,131. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.25 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

