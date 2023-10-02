Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,022 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.21. 5,774,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,766,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

