10,856 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 5,462,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,762,895. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

