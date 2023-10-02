Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $619,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

CALF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 627,940 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

