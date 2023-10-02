Global Assets Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.32. 269,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,035. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $471.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.17 and a 200-day moving average of $421.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

