Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $266,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,178. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.