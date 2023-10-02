Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.78 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 126473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

