Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13,185.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,280. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

