Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 107.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 53.3% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.