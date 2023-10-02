Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.56

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 431369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

