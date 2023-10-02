Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.37. 606,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

