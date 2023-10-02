NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 26th

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 85.46, a current ratio of 149.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Emerging Opportunities
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 2 Seasonal Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.