GenTrust LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.96. 2,877,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850,129. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

