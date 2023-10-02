GenTrust LLC Acquires 57,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.5% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $66,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 1,091,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.