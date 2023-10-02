Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.31. 265,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,767. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

