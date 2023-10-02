Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
