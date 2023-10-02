Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.