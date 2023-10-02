Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 285 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.04. 1,336,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

