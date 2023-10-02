Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $187.41. 155,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.