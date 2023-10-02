PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.85. 1,112,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

