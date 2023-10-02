Corundum Group Inc. Sells 391 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,600. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

