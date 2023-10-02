Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,583 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.33. 786,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,460. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

