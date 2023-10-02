Corundum Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. 819,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

