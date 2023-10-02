Corundum Group Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,715 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

