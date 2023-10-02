Corundum Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.97. 187,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

