Corundum Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $119.99. 164,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,686. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.92 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

