Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Decreased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 809,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,053,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $3,965,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VONV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,234. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.