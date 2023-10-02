Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 39,142 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $25.68. 2,105,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

