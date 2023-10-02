iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $120.87. 1,100,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $116.05 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.