Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 27,154 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVAL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS SVAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

