Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

