Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 20,411 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 2.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

