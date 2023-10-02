Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 434 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,269. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

